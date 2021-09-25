LSU fans hopeful for a great season after win against Mississippi State

After an upsetting loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the beginning of the 2020 season, the fans were looking for a win.

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU vs Mississippi State game bought out a range of emotions in LSU fans Saturday including anticipation, doubt and excitement but overall ended the game with a whole lot of smiles.

It was redemption day for the Louisiana State University Tigers and the fans enjoyed every minute of it.

"The vibes and the atmosphere it's just, you can't beat it," said Caitlin and Sophia Castay, LSU fans.

After an upsetting loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the beginning of the 2020 season, the fans were looking for a win.



"It's always a great weekend when the tigers win and then on Sunday the Saints come in and win. So hopefully, this will be a great weekend," said Gregg Morris, LSU tiger fan.



LSU took a championship in 2019 but, with a surprising 2020 season and a slow start in 2021, some LSU football fans were pessimistic.

"Honestly I’m more shocked how well they've been playing today than what I thought they would. I thought there would be a really close game but i think we might win by more than a couple," William Treuting, LSU superfan.