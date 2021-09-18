LSU tops Central Michigan, Johnson throws 5 touchdowns

LSU took down Central Michigan 42-7 in Death Valley.

NEW ORLEANS — Led by stellar defense and sophomore quarterback Max Johnson's career-day LSU (2-1) took down Central Michigan (1-2) 49-21 in Death Valley.

Johnson completed 26 of 35 for 366 yards, five touchdown passes, and one interception.

The Tigers came out hitting on all cylinders on both sides of the ball.

"We were in sync the first and second quarter. We should be a lot better on offense as we continue to grow," said head coach Ed Orgeron.

Johnson completed five of six passes on the opening drive that ended with freshman wide receiver Deon Smith 28 yard touchdown snag over a Central Michigan defender.

Smith finished the night with 5 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

"I was very pleased with the up-tempo of our offense, pleased with the play of our young receivers. We have to continue to grow in our offense and let our players make plays," said Orgeron.

On the Chippewas first two drives of the game, the LSU defense forced two turnovers.

The first came on a big hit by junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. that forced a fumble. Senior defensive end Andre Anthony scooped it up and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.

The fumble return gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead with ten minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Anthony left the game with an apparent knee injury late in the first half, Oregon was not sure of his status post-game.

On the Chippewas next possession freshman defensive back Major Burns picked off Central Michigan quarterback Jacob Sirmon and returned it 18 yards.

With just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter Johnson connected with Smith again on a 40-yard touchdown.

"I think I've grown a lot of confidence in our guys," said Johnson.

LSU's first mishap of the night on defense came on Central Michigan's next possession when a blown coverage led to a 78-yard touchdown pass by Sirmon to Jacorey Sullivan.

“We were very disappointed that we gave up those big plays. We had a missed assignment. We’ve got to fix that and fix it fast," said Orgeron.

LSU led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-7 at halftime.

Starters begin to be pulled late in the third quarter and each team scored a touchdown apiece in the final two quarters.

“I think this is gonna be a team you’re going to see get better each week, and we’re gonna have to be," said Orgeron.

Johnson became the first quarterback in SEC history to throw 3 touchdowns in his first 5 career starts.

The Tigers will head to Starkville next week to take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m.