NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four edge rushers off the board first | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

The 2022 NFL Draft is loaded with defensive line talent and the most recent mock from the guys at the Locked On NFL Draft podcast reflects that.

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just over two weeks away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft.

But that isn't stopping us from putting out new mock drafts every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast. Hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts every Monday and give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.

This week, it was co-host Eric Crocker's turn to put out his full round one mock draft, which included a shakeup in his top 10 from his previous mock two weeks ago.

Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.

Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - April 11 - Eric Crocker's picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3. Houston Texans: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

4. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Picks 6-10

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

8. Atlanta Falcons: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Picks 11-15

11. Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

13. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Picks 16-20

16. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Drake London, WR, USC

19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Picks 21-25

21. New England Patriots: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

