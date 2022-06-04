Are the Saints angling to trade up for a quarterback?

The Saints made a big draft pick trade with the Eagles to now hold two top 20 picks. Are they angling to take their QB of the future?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade this week that now gives the Saints two first round picks, both in the top 20, in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and then a sixth-round pick to the Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-round pick, a seventh-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2024.

It's a bit of a strange trade, and many say it's the Eagles that easily won the trade, but on the Locked On NFL podcast, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson said he actually likes the trade for New Orleans for a number of reasons.

“In order to be the New Orleans Saints in this situation, you have to believe that you are going to compete within your division and your conference and the league this year," Jackson said. "In order to do that, you have to build through this year’s NFL Draft. It’s clear they love this year’s draft.”

Now they have two top 20 selections, three top 50 selections and four top 100 selections.

The Saints top needs are quarterback, offensive tackle, wide receiver and interior defensive line.

Can they walk out of the first round with a future quarterback as well as a wide receiver?

"The other piece of it is the Saints could potentially package these two picks to move up or move one up using one of them," Jackson said. "The bottom line is that the Saints right now, much like the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the first round, have every option available to them right now, but maybe the Saints more so than any team other than the Giants who have No. 5 and No. 7.”

Co-host Luke Braun, of the Locked On Vikings podcast, said without question that this trade for the Saints means they're taking a quarterback in the first round.

“I think it’s pretty clear what the Saints are up to here," Braun said. "I don't think you should be confused about this. They’re going to get a quarterback in this draft. Now they have all the ammo they want.”

So now the question is, will the Saints try to move up and get Malik Willis, who is widely expected to now go in the top 10. Or, will they sit on their two picks and select a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral in the mid-first round?

“The first 12 selections of this draft are going to be majority offensive line and defensive line," Jackson said. "So if the Saints are trying to get their guy, it’s OK if it’s with the second most important position on the field (offensive tackle), rather than the first most important position on the field (quarterback). It seems likely that one of these picks is going to turn into a quarterback, but I don’t think packaging both of them to go after a single quarterback, especially in this year’s draft class, would be a good idea.”