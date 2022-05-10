Tom Brady agrees to be lead NFL analyst at Fox Sports after playing career

Brady tweeted that he was excited about the agreement with Fox Sports, but that he has "a lot of unfinished business on the field" with the Bucs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to become the lead NFL analyst at FOX Sports when he is done playing, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at Fox Sports as our lead analyst," Murdoch said in a statement. "Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

Brady tweeted that he was excited, but has "a lot of unfinished business on the field" with the Bucs.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Further details of the agreement, including compensation, have not yet been reported.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had previously served as Fox's lead NFL analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck. Aikman and Buck both left Fox Sports this offseason for multi-year contracts with ESPN.

Announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who Murdoch noted in his statement about Brady, will serve a the lead play-by-play man for Fox Sports' NFL coverage, but they have not yet named his partner in the booth for the upcoming season. Presumably Brady will take over that role in 2023, as long as business is finished on the field.

Brady, 44, initially retired from the NFL after this past season in February before making the decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 40 days later.

Many expect this to be Brady's final season with the intention of riding off into the sunset at the end of it, possibly with an eighth-career Super Bowl title. After all, the quarterback has won the Super Bowl every other year since 2015 (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021). After the Bucs were bounced from the playoffs by the Rams in January, he'll be looking to bounce back for another title.