NHL Entry Draft 2022 Round 1 live tracker, updates: Who will Canadiens select No. 1?

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is finally here. We'll be tracking the picks throughout the night, with reaction from local team experts around the league.

MONTREAL, QC — After months of speculation we have finally made it to draft day as the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from Quebec is set to begin Thursday night.

There are three top prospects in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, all players who could possibly go number one to the Montreal Canadiens: Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley.

There's uncertainly surrounding who's going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal.

It'll be a busy night around the NHL, and we'll have you covered with tracking the picks right here as the NHL Entry Draft begins at 7 p.m. E.T.

2022 NHL Entry Draft Pick Tracker:

Round 1:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)

7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT)

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MT

28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning