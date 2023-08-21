No Alvin Kamara no problem for Saints as rookie RB Kendre Miller shines in preseason

Miller finished the contest with 10 rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 36 yards including a 27-yard play over a defender.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the 2023 NFL season while he serves a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, but a preseason bout with the Chargers showed fans they will still have plenty to cheer about from this backfield.

Rookie running back Kendre Miller, a third round pick out of TCU, flashed excellent skill not only as a rusher but as a receiver, hauling in a 27-yard reception over a defender that Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson was over the moon about.

"He made one of the most Alvin Kamara-like catches during this preseason game," Jackson said on the Locked on Sports Today show. "Being able to get that pass from Jameis Winston, making the contested catch over his shoulder, remember this is a guy who caught 29 passes during his college career. That was the big question was is he going to be able to catch the football the way he needs to in order to operate in a Saints offense. Well, there's your answer."

Miller finished the contest with 10 rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 36 yards including the 27-yard play over a defender.

Miller was not a pass catcher coming out of college, with just over 2,400 rushing yards and only 229 receiving yards to his name when the Saints selected him in April.