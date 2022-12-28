Emeril Lagasse named Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer

Lagasse will oversee menu options for Carnival's fleet of ships.

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer.

As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival crew chefs with popular food trends and techniques as well as advise on future menu items and dining concepts for Carnival guests.

Lagasse will also lend his input on menus for the main dining rooms fleet-wide, including entrées designated as “Emeril recommends.”

A restaurant concept created by Lagasse, Emeril’s Bistro, has become popular on two of Carnival’s most innovative ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and now his talents will be utilized on all Carnival ships including the Carnival Jubilee coming soon in December.