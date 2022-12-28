x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Orleans

Emeril Lagasse named Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer

Lagasse will oversee menu options for Carnival's fleet of ships.
Credit: Carnival Cruise

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer.

As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival crew chefs with popular food trends and techniques as well as advise on future menu items and dining concepts for Carnival guests.

Lagasse will also lend his input on menus for the main dining rooms fleet-wide, including entrées designated as “Emeril recommends.”

A restaurant concept created by Lagasse, Emeril’s Bistro, has become popular on two of Carnival’s most innovative ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and now his talents will be utilized on all Carnival ships including the Carnival Jubilee coming soon in December.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sean Payton, Tom Brady, New Orleans Saints would be NFL’s nightmare

Before You Leave, Check This Out