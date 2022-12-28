NOFD extinguishes 1-alarm construction fire at the Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the Caesars Superdome Monday morning after reports of a construction fire.
The fire reportedly broke out inside a wall at the Superdome where parts of the stadium are under construction. Smoke reportedly reached the field but could not be seen coming out of the stadium.
The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire. Operations returned to normal at the Superdome as of 8.15 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.