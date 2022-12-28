NOFD extinguishes 1-alarm construction fire at the Caesars Superdome

The fire was quickly put out and operations resumed.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the Caesars Superdome Monday morning after reports of a construction fire.

The fire reportedly broke out inside a wall at the Superdome where parts of the stadium are under construction. Smoke reportedly reached the field but could not be seen coming out of the stadium.

12/28/2022. 1- Alarm Fire. 1500 Poydras St. (Superdome). Construction fire in the walls. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 28, 2022

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire. Operations returned to normal at the Superdome as of 8.15 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries.