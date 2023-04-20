Has Brian Kelly raised expectations for college football first year head coaches? | Locked on LSU

The transfer portal has made a seismic impact on how people perceive 'rebuilds' in college football, with programs able to turn things around quicker than before.

BATON ROUGE, La. — When Brian Kelly took over as the head coach at LSU, the Tigers were coming off two straight mediocre seasons - having gone 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021, ultimately losing to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl by a score of 42-20.

Kelly was able to immediately turn things around, going 10-4 this past season and leading the Tigers to a 6-2 record in the SEC and a commanding 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

While Kelly is far from a coaching rookie, with 19 years and nearly 250 wins on his resume, Locked on LSU host Caroline Fenton couldn't help but wonder if his performance last year raises expectations for other coaches taking new roles.

"There may be several fanbases around college football that are now looking at what Brian Kelly did and what Sonny Dykes did at TCU and saying are those the new expectations," Fenton said. "When traditionally, expectations for first year head coaches was just come in and do what you can do, show me what you can do, and then move forward."

Dykes and Kelly may have years of experience under their belts, but even younger coaches are finding success early - like Dan Lanning at Oregon or Kalen DeBoer at Washington - who both led their programs to successful seasons in their first year at the helm.

The transfer portal has made a seismic impact on how people perceive 'rebuilds' in college football, with programs seemingly able to turn things around on a quicker timeline than ever before.