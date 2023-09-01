Neighbors, family members remember triple homicide victim Alonzo Jackson

“My heart goes out to the family members and all of our neighbors because we’re all hurting right now,” neighborhood association president Morgan Clevenger said.

NEW ORLEANS — Known for his larger-than-life personality, Alonzo Jackson was a fixture near the New Orleans Fairgrounds.

“The only thing he used to do is dance and try to make people happy,” neighbor Ronald McCoy said.

That happiness is now replaced with a memorial of fresh flowers, candles, and a handwritten note on the porch of a Gentilly Blvd. home.

Monday, the coroner identified Jackson as one of three people found dead inside the home last week. Acting on a welfare check, police say bullets found at the scene point to a triple homicide. They believe the bodies had been there for days. The other two victims have not been identified because of their states of decomposition.

“The last time we saw Alonzo was on the 18th, December 18th which was a Sunday,” said Pastor Ed Cooper at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Cooper says when Jackson didn’t show up for church the next two Sundays, he knew something was wrong. Jackson was a member at the church on N. Rampart where Cooper took over nearly two years ago.

“Alonzo was just an incredible source of joy for us,” Cooper said.

Cooper says that joy spread through the church, making Jackson’s death more than just the loss of a member.

“His death leaves a hole, not only in our souls but in the soul of our church because Alonzo meant that much to us and to those whom he served," Cooper said.

Every Sunday, Cooper reads a list of names during service. They’re the latest victims of crime in the city.

“I give their age and after that, we say the Jesus prayer,” Cooper said.

Cooper says the prayer is far too routine.

“We do that every Sunday. We’ve had to do it every Sunday. Sometimes there’s as many as 12 or 13 names,” Cooper said.

His latest list of names hit home.

“This past Sunday I had to ready Alonzo’s name. it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do in ministry,” Cooper said.

Cooper says Jackson was more than just church family, he was church ministry. Jackson often worked with the unhoused community, putting together Christmas gifts and even a choir.

“He was a founder of the New Orleans Street Choir. The thing about Alonzo, when he sang, he sang unbelievably loud and he couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket, but it didn’t matter, we just let him,” Cooper said. “He just sang and danced and twirled and everyone was fine with that.”

That’s because Cooper says that’s who Alonzo was. Whether singing and dancing in church or on Gentilly Blvd., Cooper believes his spirit will always be around.

St. Mark's United Methodist Church will host a celebration of life for Alonzo Jackson on January 22nd at 10:30 a.m. New Orleans police tell Eyewitness news there are no updates in this case.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.