Answering the biggest questions about Zion Williamson’s injury update | Locked On Pelicans

Zion Williamson could return to the New Orleans Pelicans soon despite another delay.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced this week that Zion Williamson is still not ready to come back from a hamstring injury that has taken him out of the lineup since early January, leading many around the NBA to worry that his season is over.

In a Friday episode of the Locked On Pelicans podcast, host Jake Madison explained why that assumption is an overreaction to a harmless update, and why Williamson could still play in the postseason.

“What that statement says is he’s not ready to play yet. Zion Williamson is not ready to play basketball yet,” Madison explained. “It does not say, and this is important, Zion Williamson had a setback and is out for the season. It does not say we need to shut him back down and he needs to stop doing what he was doing.”

Williamson has played just 29 games this season, but the Pelicans have turned their season around since the All-Star break in his absence, pushing for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

With an extensive history of injuries including missing all of last season, it appears New Orleans is simply being careful.

“If Zion could play and the team would clear him, he (would) play,” Madison said. “But the team isn’t clearing him. I promise you he thinks he’s ready to go, but the team doesn’t.”

Considering that Williamson has closed each season of his NBA career on the injured list, it could actually be seen as a positive that the team left open the possibility for him to return at some point.