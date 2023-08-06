Does the latest Zion Williamson drama spell the end of his time with the New Orleans Pelicans?

Williamson was caught up in online drama around the pregnancy of a girlfriend this week.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was trending online throughout Wednesday and Thursday for off-court drama that is now staring the team in the face as yet another chapter in the chaotic Williamson saga.

While any antics around Williamson fathering a child do not directly affect the team, they add to the difficulties Williamson has faced in focusing on basketball and his physical performance.

In a Thursday episode of the Locked On Pelicans podcast, host Jake Madison broke down why the Pelicans have to care about what happens with Williamson off the court in this situation.

“We got our jokes off, yes. And it was funny. But ultimately, this really shouldn’t be something we should care about,” Madison said. “It’s unnecessary drama.”

Team governor Gayle Benson is not a public person and has a conservative personality, which could cause her to see the news around Williamson in an even more negative light than the average Pelicans fan might.

“The team hates being the butt of jokes and being embarrassed,” Madison said.

Could that lead New Orleans to trade Williamson? That remains to be seen, but it could be another example of the team seeing Williamson as not worth the trouble he brings.

“You don’t want to be the team that wants to trade Zion Williamson away, and they are very clearly trying to be in the Zion Williamson business,” Madison said. “But when you just look at everything with Zion, it’s always something.”

Trading Williamson would represent another massive reset in New Orleans after the team traded future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis in 2019, but after yet another issue, it may be on the minds of team executives.