A Pelicans trade for Scoot Henderson is easier said than done | Locked On Pelicans

The Pelicans reportedly want Henderson but may not be able to get him.

NEW ORLEANS — While the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly quite interested in Scoot Henderson ahead of the NBA Draft on June 22, making a trade into the top three of the draft is easier said than done.

Locked On Pelicans host Jake Madison discussed the complications around dealing Pelicans star players Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram for the second or third overall pick in a Thursday edition of the podcast.

“The Pelicans are not open for sale,” Madison emphasized. “They’re not shopping Zion Williamson, they’re not shopping Brandon Ingram, they’re not even necessarily looking to get rid of either of those two players.”

The rumors are much more about New Orleans’ interest in Henderson than about their desire to get rid of Williamson or Ingram.

“If you take Scoot Henderson out of the equation, neither of those two players are getting moved,” Madison said. “This has more to do with Scoot Henderson.”

New Orleans was a top team in the Western Conference last year while Williamson was healthy, and they are a young, deep team that could make a run in the postseason if healthy next year. There is no need for the Pelicans to skip steps in their building process.

“This team is good,” Madison said. “There is no need to do anything right now unless the exact right deal comes across.”

For New Orleans, while resetting the team’s salary cap clock and bringing in a more affordable young star might be desirable, it is difficult to move on from star players you already know can win games. No matter how tantalizing Henderson is, he is still entering the NBA at 19 and unlikely to compete at a high level right away.