Pelicans-Suns game delayed 30 minutes

NEW ORLEANS — The much-anticipated game 3 matchup between the Phoenix Suns-New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed for 30 minutes according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states that the game set to tip-off at 8:30 will now start at 9 p.m. due to the delayed start of an earlier NBA game.

The Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks game was delayed until 7:55 p.m. because a suspicious package found outside of the State Farm Arena, said The Advocate | Times-Picayune. Officials closed several gates as they removed the package.

No further delays are expected according to the article.