Report: Devin Booker likely out games 3 & 4 vs. Pelicans; could return before series ends

The report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the injury is believed to be mild, but still would likely keep him out for the first two games in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — It looks like the Phoenix Suns' star guard Devin Booker's hamstring injury will prevent him from playing in Games 3 or 4 of the opening round Western Conference Series in New Orleans, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the injury appears mild and he could return before the series ends.

Booker pulled up while trying to prevent a breakaway basket by the Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes in a 125-114 Pelicans win Tuesday night. Game 3 will be Friday night at the Smoothie King Center at 8:30 p.m. Game 4 is scheduled for the same time on Sunday.

Booker was absolutely torrid in the first half against the Pelicans in Game 2, knocking down 7 three-point shots en route to a 31 point half.

There's still an evaluation ongoing on MRI results of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right hamstring, but it appears unlikely he will be able to play in Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

The injury came midway in the third quarter and undoubtedly hurt the Suns, but at the time the Pelicans had come back from a six-point halftime deficit to take a three-point lead, which was eventually extended to the game's final score.

In Booker's absence, former Pelican and veteran All-Star Chris Paul may have to shoulder much of the load. CP3 had 30 points in game one's 110-99 win over the Pelicans.