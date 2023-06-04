What postseason-clinching win over Memphis says about this Pelicans team | Locked On Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans came back from a double-digit deficit to clinch a postseason berth.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans clinched a berth in the postseason on Wednesday night with a win over Memphis, securing at least a spot in the Western Conference play-in after a wild comeback.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Pelicans podcast, host Jake Madison explained what the game meant amid a very difficult and frustrating season for New Orleans.

“They reached deep down and did what they needed to do, something they did not do against the Sacramento Kings just last night,” Madison said.

The Pelicans lost by 18 to Sacramento on Tuesday night at home before hosting Memphis on Wednesday and finally clinching the postseason berth.

Brandon Ingram led the way with 24 points, 13 assists and just four turnovers, but it was a few key changes in the second half that helped New Orleans secure the win. Ingram was used more as a distributor, while starting wings Trey Murphy and Herb Jones attacked the Grizzlies’ relaxed defense to score in a variety of ways and take the pressure off Ingram.

“This is what we thought the Pelicans could do,” Madison explained. “In the fourth quarter, they made adjustments, figuring out how to generate some offense.”

Late in the game, New Orleans got back to basics and let Ingram go to work, and he hit a contested jumper to give the Pelicans a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter before notching three assists in overtime to close out the victory.

“This was Brandon Ingram controlling the offense and doing everything he needed to do to get the team to victory,” Madison said.