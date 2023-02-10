Zion Williamson talks relationship with New Orleans, team chemistry and more with Locked on Pelicans

Williamson's injury history and reported rocky relationship with New Orleans has fans asking questions, which Zion addressed directly on Locked on Pelicans.

NEW ORLEANS — Much has been made about Zion Williamson and his relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he has spent the first four years of his NBA career after getting selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA draft.

The former Duke star only appeared in 29 games last season, after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury, but the 22-year-old showed his talent level is undeniable by averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 61.8% on twos and 36.4% from deep.

Williamson's injury history and reported rocky relationship with the franchise has many coming into the season with questions, questions which Locked on Pelicans host Jake Madison addressed directly with Zion on a special episode of Locked on Pelicans.

"Continuing to work on [my body]" Williamson said, when asked about his offseason. "Not just making it an offseason thing, continuing it into the season and further building my relationship with the Pelicans as well and letting them know that I trust them."

Williamson was subject to trade rumors this offseason, amidst personal issues which hit the tabloids and concerns about his weight, health, and priorities after an up-and-down couple of years in the Big Easy.

Williamson addressed some of the changes made by the team this offseason and how player input played a role - which he believes will help this team on and off the floor this year.

"The Pelicans did listen to all the players, and based off what they heard they made all the adjustments," Williamson said. "They are doing what they can to help us."

Williamson also discussed being a father, his expectations for the team this season, goals, and whether his evolution as a player has turned him into Zion 2.0 or 3.0.

"Just Zion," he said with a smile. "Who I am, who I have always been."

New Orleans tips off the preseason against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, October 10 and the regular season 15 days later on October 25 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.