Biggest priority for New Orleans should be extending Cameron Jordan | Locked on Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Longtime Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan is set to play the final year of a three-year, $52.5M extension he signed back in 2019, but few believe 2023 will be his final season in New Orleans.

Jordan has been a mainstay across the defensive line in the Big Easy since 2011, missing just two games in his incredible career and setting the official all-time sack record for the franchise.

And while extension talks haven't led to anything official just yet, Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson is confident another extension is what is best for both sides, and believes there's no reason for talks to drag on any longer.

"I do think getting an extension done with Cam Jordan is something that will likely happen before the season begins," Jackson said. "It's a no-brainer. This is absolutely a thing the Saints can get done beforehand."

It's rare to see non-quarterbacks get a third extension with the same franchise, but Saints general manger Mickey Loomis has made it very clear he intends for Jordan to finish his career in New Orleans, and the 34-year-old still has plenty left in the tank.

Jordan is an eight time Pro Bowler, including six in a row from 2017-2022. He totaled 8.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits last season and has showed very little sign of slowing down.