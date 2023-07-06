Michael Thomas' return great news for New Orleans Saints in 2023

Thomas suffered a dislocated toe early last season, and has worked his way back onto the field in a limited capacity after having offseason surgery.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas made his first appearance with the Saints since Week 3 of the 2022 season on Tuesday when he participated in passing drills with Derek Carr.

Thomas suffered a dislocated toe early last season, and has worked his way back onto the field in a limited capacity after having offseason surgery to address the issue.

Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson is thrilled to see Thomas back in the mix, noting his return came even earlier than expected.

"Having Michael Thomas on the field in any capacity for the New Orleans Saints is better than not having him at all," Jackson said. "The expectation has always been that Thomas would return to the field during training camp, so to see him out there for the last week of OTAs is really good news."

Thomas appeared in three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019, but injuries have limited him to just 10 games since then. He played seven games in 2020 before missing the entire 2021 campaign and returning for just three games last year prior to the foot injury.

"It felt great to be back with the team and have the camaraderie with my teammates," Thomas said. "It felt like the first day of school."