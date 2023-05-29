The New Orleans Saints should pursue DeAndre Hopkins in free agency | Locked on Saints

Even though he may not want to play in New Orleans with Derek Carr, the Saints should relentlessly pursue free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

NEW ORLEANS — The Arizona Cardinals released former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday after trade talks with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ultimately fell through.

Hopkins now enters free agency where there will be no shortage of suitors, which should ultimately lead to a bidding war and a hefty payday for the five time Pro Bowler as he enters his age 31 season.

Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson isn't sure Hop will want to play in New Orleans, but he believes the Saints should do everything they can to try to convince him to come to the Big Easy and join an offense that features Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, and potentially Alvin Kamara.

"A pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas, along with Chris Olave [is] video game material," Jackson said. "However, if you listen to what DeAndre Hopkins has said over the course of the past few weeks, it doesn't sound like the New Orleans Saints are necessarily on his radar publicly."

Hopkins made it clear he wants to play for one of the best quarterbacks in the league, leaving many to believe he will end up in either Buffalo or Kansas City - the two teams that pursued him heavily on the trade market.

Of course, cap implications will come into play here, and neither the Bills or Chiefs have much money to play with at this point.