Quarterback Jake Haener was the smartest pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by New Orleans | Locked on Saints

The New Orleans Saints have two veteran quarterbacks, but taking Jake Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft was still a smart move.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints selected seven players in the 2023 NFL draft, highlighted by a pair of defensive linemen in Bryan Bresee (No. 29) and Isaiah Foskey (No. 40).

However, the pick that captured the attention of Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson happened on Day 3, when New Orleans used one of their fourth round picks to select Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener at No. 127 overall.

For a team rostering a pair of former Pro Bowl QBs in Derek Carr and Jameis Winston, this may look like an odd fit. But Jackson doesn't see it that way.

"I think this selection of Jake Haener is the smartest selection the Saints made over the course of the entire weekend," Jackson said. "It shows you that the New Orleans Saints are operating at quarterback a lot differently than they have in the past. This is the mentality that gives you a quarterback waiting in the wings."

Haener posted gaudy numbers during his career at Fresno State, and his connections in New Orleans run deep. He considers Carr, a fellow Fresno State alumnus, a mentor, he wears No. 9 in honor of his favorite quarterback, Drew Brees, and he was coached at the Senior Bowl by Ronald Curry who is currently New Orleans' Passing Game Coordinator.

Jackson acknowledges that Haener may not be the replacement for Carr down the line, but he appreciates New Orleans having the foresight to look ahead at the position so that when they do need a replacement, either temporarily or permanently, they have someone waiting in the wings.