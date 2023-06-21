Taysom Hill deserves quarterback snaps for New Orleans | Locked on Saints

Getting Hill reps at quarterback should still be in the playbook for New Orleans, even after signing Derek Carr.

NEW ORLEANS — The last few years have been a mixed bag for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback as the team struggled to replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

This year offers the most optimism the program has had in a while, with Pro Bowl veteran Derek Carr coming to the Big Easy after a lengthy career with the Raiders.

However, just because an answer has been found under center doesn't mean the team should abandon the Taysom Hill experience at quarterback, an argument Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson explores on a recent episode.

"Over the course of those seven games where Taysom Hill took 10 or more snaps at quarterback [in 2022] the Saints went 5-2," Jackson said. "That includes when they went 3-1 to close out the year. And in those games he performed well."

Hill completed 13-of-19 passes last season, good for a 68.4% completion rate, while throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He finished the season with 575 total rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and tacked on nine receptions for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well.

Hill's unique set of skills has always made him a highly valuable asset for New Orleans, and getting him reps at quarterback to test the defense and stretch out the playbook makes a ton of sense, and is something Carr seems amenable to as well - with the veteran quarterback implying he'd like to catch a touchdown pass from Hill this season.