The New Orleans Saints should not trade for a quarterback this offseason, with one exception

Unless the New Orleans Saints can land Lamar Jackson, they should not pursue a trade to find their quarterback in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — It's no secret the New Orleans Saints are on the hunt for a new quarterback ahead of the 2023 season.

Veterans Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston combined to throw 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2022, leaving this franchise turning over every stone to find their next signal caller to help turn things around after a disappointing 7-10 season.

The Saints could use their late first round pick to acquire a new quarterback, they could sign one of the available free agents like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo, or they could peruse the trade market, where Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones are all expected to be available.

Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson does not think the trade options are worth pursuing for New Orleans - unless they can pry Jackson away from the Ravens.

"The only thing more devastating than spending draft capital on a quarterback that you don't know is going to pan out in the NFL," Jackson said. "Is spending draft capital on a quarterback that you've already seen not pan out in the NFL."

The Saints held a visit with Carr that GM Mickey Loomis said went very well, and Jackson believes signing Carr is preferred to spending draft capital to acquire a risky quarterback like Wilson or Jones - especially if the team doubles up and uses their first round pick on a quarterback like Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.

"Let's say the Saints go down this Derek Carr route," Jackson continued. "I still think drafting Hendon Hooker makes sense."