Why new Saints running back Jamaal Williams is primed for huge season in 2023 | Locked on Saints

Jamaal Williams is ready to step into a featured role for the Saints if they end up losing Alvin Kamara due to suspension this upcoming season.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback in Derek Carr, but the offense in 2023 is largely dependent on what happens with running back Alvin Kamara - who could be facing punishment from the NFL stemming from an incident at a Las Vegas strip club before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The Saints made sure to replenish the running back room by signing former Lions back Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns last season.

Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson is thrilled with the work Williams has done this offseason to prepare for his first season in New Orleans, including improving as a pass-catcher despite not handling those duties much in Detroit.

"For Jamaal Williams the mental side of the game and pass catching are the two things he's really focusing on so far this offseason," Jackson said. "Part of that is he is catching 1,000 passes a day, doing 1,500 push-ups a day, working on abs three times per day, eating seven times per day....Suffice to say Jamaal Williams is cutting absolutely no corners in getting ready for the 2023 NFL season."

Williams was only targeted 16 times in 17 games last year with Detroit, but he has plenty of experience as a pass catcher dating back to his time in Green Bay, where he was on the field for 67.3% of the Packers' passing plays across four seasons.