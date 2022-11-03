Spurs-branded airplane makes inaugural landing in San Antonio after taking skies

This milestone marks the first partnership for Viva Aerobus with a U.S. professional sports team.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced a new official team sponsorship with Viva Aerobus, Mexico's lost-cost airline. And that means a Spurs-branded plane!

And on Friday, the Spurs-branded Airbus A320 made its inaugural landing in the Alamo City.

This marks the first Mexico-based partnership for the Spurs and the first partnership for Viva Aerobus with a U.S. professional sports team, the press release says.

CEO of SS&E RC Buford, CEO of Viva Aerobus Juan Carlos Zuazua and city leaders attended a press conference about the partnership on January 21.

They unveiled photos of the Spurs-branded Airbus then. And of course, the Coyote loved it! Unfortunately, his face is not on the plane. But, it's still awesome!