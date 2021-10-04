Locked on Saints: Saints must open up passing attack, defense can't win them all

Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, and Malcolm Jenkins all took on accountability for the defense's woes

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton received criticism for play-calling in their 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants.

Jameis Winston and the Saints passing attack looked to be meshing well until one key decision, followed by a curious drought. That set up the turning point in the game.

Meanwhile, the Saint's defense struggled when it mattered most, allowing over 200 passing yards to Daniel Jones and company in the fourth quarter and lone OT possession.

The Washington Football Team could make things challenging for the gauntlet that awaits the Saints after the bye week.

