Locked on Saints: Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints Defense Relentless In Win Over Patriots

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints embrace their new identity in bounce-back win against the New England Patriots on the road. Getting back key contributors on defense like Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon payed dividends for the Saints as they piled on 11 QB hits, two sacks, and three interceptions.



The stars of this game weren't limited to the defense though with 100+ scrimmage yards from Alvin Kamara in a ground attack that proved relentless against the Patriots front seven.