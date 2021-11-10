Locked on Saints: How the team changes post-bye week, Winston's passing volume should see an uptick

Michael Thomas, Erik McCoy, and Terron Armstead are set to have an enormous impact on the offense while David Onyemata should help to bolster the Saints pass rush

Looking ahead to the Seattle Seahawks, how important a win would be for the Saints, and what it will take to get it, even without Russell Wilson under center for Seattle.

Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate joins the Locked on Saints podcast to talk about what the New Orleans Saints have done well, where they are set to improve, and how much more the offensive will open up for Jameis Winston.

Rod and Ross also discuss the injured players making their returns soon for the Saints.

