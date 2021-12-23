Locked on Saints: Ian Book likely to start as Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian head to reserve list

Book would be the fourth starting signal-caller for the Saints.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints added quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to the COVID/Reserve list Thursday morning leading to the expectation that rookie QB Ian Book will be the starter on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins.

With Jameis Winston's season over on the injured reserve list, Book would be the fourth starting signal-caller for the Saints.

Ian Book was a highly-coveted draft prospect by the New Orleans Saints beyond just his Senior Bowl performance. As the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, the Fighting Irish alum crafted a high profile that checked a lot of boxes for Sean Payton, Ronald Curry and even drew praise from Drew Brees himself.

Expect the Saints offense to look akin to what it did in the team's win over the New York Jets a pair of weeks ago. Condensed, quick-passing, simple reads, and a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara and the rushing attack.

The defense led by Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, and others will be key, however, there is an expectation that more players could be added to the reserve list this week.

