Locked on Saints: Mark Ingram could play a key role against Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints face their toughest test of the season so far as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Crescent City to take on former starting quarterback Jameis Winston and a soaring Saints defense. For the Saints to pull out a key divisional win against a tough opponent, they'll need the offense to find a way to supercharge in the passing game, lighten Alvin Kamara's usage while allowing him to still have an impact, and find a way to keep long drives developing.

The Saints acquired running back Mark Ingram from the Texans via trade, reuniting him and the city of New Orleans. How he is utilized in this game, as he's expected to play, could be the difference between an explosive offensive and a stifled one.



On the defensive side, star players like Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Williams, Cam Jordan, and the returning David Onyemata will need to play up to their standards in order to limit the NFL's number three scoring defense. When the Saint's number three scoring defense hits the field, it's sure to be a show, especially with the reunion of Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans on the way.



Ricardo Lecompte of WWL-TV joined to talk more about Mark Ingram, what he will bring on the field and off, how David Onyemata impacts this matchup, and what will need to go right for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints to pull off a big win at home on Halloween.