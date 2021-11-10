Locked on Saints: Why Odell Beckham Jr. could choose New Orleans

Can Sean Payton and the Saints offer OBJ enough opportunity, money, security, and potential to bring him back to Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS — Can the New Orleans Saints really sell Odell Beckham Jr. on making the leap to the Big Easy? Pros and Cons of joining New Orleans over the other reported favorites like the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots. Can Sean Payton and the Saints offer OBJ enough opportunity, money, security, and potential to bring him back to Louisiana?

Film study shows where the Saints had their most prominent struggles in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons and how players like Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, and Payton Turner are integral to next weekend's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Saints offensive line is again one of the best in the NFL. Doug Mouton of WWL-TV joins to talk about what Beckham brings to the Saints if they win the sweepstakes, what they do next if they do not, how Josh Reynolds could potentially factor into how they continue to make their play for OBJ, and what they need to do to rebound and topple Ryan Tannehill, Julio Jones, and A.J. Brown next weekend.

Follow Locked On Podcast Network on Twitter: @LockedOnNetwork

Follow Ross on Twitter: @RossJacksonNOLA

Follow & Subscribe to the Locked On Saints Podcast on the following platforms: