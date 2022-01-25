Locked on Saints: Will Sean Payton retire or return as head coach?

Payton is indeed weighing his options between returning to the Saints or retiring, even just for a break, Fox's Jay Glazer said on 105.3 The Fan.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are no strangers to Sean Payton rumors. But this offseason, those rumors have taken a decisive step into reality as Jay Glazer reported that Payton is indeed weighing his options between returning to the Saints or retiring, even just for a break. What options does he have? And how do they impact the New Orleans Saints?

How the New Orleans Saints could fight to convince Payton to stay. Aggressively pursuing another star QB like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, working to keep his staff intact, and ensuring the resources to retain as much of a star-studded 2021 defense as possible could all go a long way in keeping Payton in the Big Easy.

What happens if the unthinkable does take place, and Sean Payton isn't the Saints coach in 2022? The Saints should move ahead and rebuild their staff with a full coaching search. They'd be a little late to the starting line with many teams with open coaching opportunities are already down to finalists, but the situation in New Orleans should be attractive enough to garner attention from candidates. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, and other coaches with ties to the organization could be atop the list.

