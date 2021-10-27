Locked on Saints: Winston, Kamara need receiver help

Even with Michael Thomas expected to return in an uncertain but ideally soon timeframe the Saints need more help at the receiver spot.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints escaped the Seattle Seahawks with a narrow win. Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston connected early and often throughout the win and behind a healthy offensive line, for the most part.

Tre'Quan Smith's return raised some concerning questions and the previous group of receivers are not making things easy for Sean Payton and his quarterback.

Could the Saints look to bring in help at the trade deadline? Not everything went poorly for New Orleans in their win.

Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, and others put together more promising performances.

Kamara continues to be the model of consistency and reliability for the Saints' offense. The defense showed up big again despite giving up a big play early in the first quarter to DK Metcalf.

Demario Davis showed leadership as a playmaker and helped his teammates stay calm in a chippy affair.

The Saints may have found a reliable kicker in Brian Johnson who was perfect on the day.

