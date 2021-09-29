Locked on Saints: Winston, passing offense will settle in with time

The New Orleans Saints have yet to pass for more than 200 yards through the air

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have yet to pass for more than 200 yards through the air. But fans shouldn't be concerned about the production thus far. Jameis Winston, Marquez Callaway, and the Saint's offensive line need time to settle in.

With reps will come trust, cohesion, and most important of all, timing.



The Saint's defense is the real deal. Ranking top-ten or top-five in many important statistical categories, the unit is operating much better than expected led by some impressive individual performances.

Marshon Lattimore is the highest-ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus, Demario Davis is playing like the best defender in football, the defensive line is putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and the team is tied at the top of the league in turnover differential.

Topped off by excellent safety play and impressive rookie debuts, the Saint's defense can take their team a long way.





Follow Locked On Podcast Network on Twitter: @LockedOnNetwork

Follow Ross on Twitter: @RossJacksonNOLA

Follow & Subscribe to the Locked On Saints Podcast on the following platforms: