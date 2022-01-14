Brandon Ingram has 24 points, Pelicans beat Clippers 113-89

Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-89 on Thursday night.

Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. They never trailed and led by 28 points en route to their third victory in four games.