Gary Payton II added 17 points and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and the Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 on Friday night to improve to 7-1.

Gary Payton II added 17 points and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter.

They’re off to their best start since opening 10-1 in 2018-19. Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points for the Pelicans.

They dropped to 1-9 as they start the season without injured star forward Zion Williamson.