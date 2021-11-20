x
Pelicans

Pacers respond to coach's challenge in blowout of Pelicans

The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Pacers defeated the Pelicans 111-94. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94. 

Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indiana’s starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans. 

The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 16. 

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 14 points and Brandon Ingram had 12.

