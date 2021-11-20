Pacers respond to coach's challenge in blowout of Pelicans

The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94.

Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indiana’s starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans.

The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 16.