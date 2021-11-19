x
Pelicans

Pelicans' Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Didi Louzada during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans reserve small forward Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug rules. 

Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began on Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers. 

The 6-foot-5 Louzada joined the Pelicans last season. He has played in just two games this season and has not scored.

Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019 when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.

