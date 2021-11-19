Pelicans' Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

The 6-foot-5 Louzada joined the Pelicans last season. He has played in just two games this season and has not scored.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans reserve small forward Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug rules.

Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began on Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-5 Louzada joined the Pelicans last season. He has played in just two games this season and has not scored.