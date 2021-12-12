x
Poeltl's double-double helps Spurs defeat Pelicans, 112-97

Dejounte Murray added 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as San Antonio won for the fifth time in nine games.
New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, left, shoots against San Antonio Spurs' Drew Eubanks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jakob Poeltl had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick White added 24 points, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 on Sunday night. 

Dejounte Murray added 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as San Antonio won for the fifth time in nine games.

White added nine assists and eight rebounds. Brandon Ingram had 27 points to lead New Orleans, while Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 12 rebounds. 

The Pelicans have lost four of six as they try to rebound from a nine-game skid during the first few weeks of the season.

