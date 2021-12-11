Zion Williamson training to be reduced, experiencing soreness

According to Pelicans officials Williamson recently underwent medical imaging that showed "a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal."

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot.

The setback further delays the star forward’s anticipated return to the court.

The Pelicans say Williamson underwent a new round of medical imaging on his foot “after experiencing persistent soreness" and the scans "showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.”

The club says Williamson now needs to rest an unspecified time to promote bone healing. New Orleans has gone 8-20 without him.

The Pelicans next play Sunday night at San Antonio.

Williamson fractured his right foot in the offseason and was expected to return to the court for practice on Dec. 2. He has yet to play during this season.