Chiefs put Packers QB's family in last row of stadium for his first career start

When the broadcast showed Jordan Love's mother and girlfriend in the stands for his first NFL start, people took to social media stunned at where they were sitting.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were a lot of eyes on Sunday's Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup as Jordan Love made his first career NFL start.

Aaron Rodgers made headlines all last week after he tested positive for COVID-19. We then we found out that Rodgers was not in fact vaccinated, meaning he has to be out longer than someone who is vaccinated.

It became a larger issue because Rodgers told reporters in August he was "immunized." Later in the week, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to air out his grievances.

Back to Sunday. Jordan Love, selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to be Rodgers' eventual replacement, made his first start. His mother and girlfriend were in attendance in Kansas City and social media erupted when the broadcast flashed to them in the crowd.

This is because Jordan Love's family was seated in the very top row at Arrowhead Stadium. It depends your opinions on stadium seating, but one could say they literally had some of the worst seats in the house for Love's debut.

The Chiefs are wrong for giving Jordan Love's family tickets in literally the last row of the entire stadium for his first career NFL start 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/ZyDhIdYueE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 7, 2021

It wasn't a particularly good game for Jordan Love and the Packers offense. Of course, it's not like there was a ton of prep time for the QB to make his debut with an offense designed for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers made it close at the end with a fourth quarter touchdown but ultimately lost 13-7. Love went 19-for-34 with 190 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Green Bay actually outgained Kansas City and had more first downs but the Packers did not convert a third down until the fourth quarter.

The Packers move to 7-2 while the Chiefs move to 5-4.

All eyes will be back on Green Bay as we wait to find out if Aaron Rodgers will be able to start next Sunday against the Seahawks. We'll also be waiting to hear from the NFL about possible penalties Rodgers and the Chiefs could face if he's found to have violated NFL COVID-19 protocols.