Here's a list of Super Bowl LVI players with Louisiana ties

Here are a few names that might ring a bell while you're watching the Super Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints didn't make the playoffs, and Sean Payton retired this NFL season.

But many Louisianans will still watch Super Bowl LVI—perhaps to watch the players who are from Louisiana or those who may have played college football in Louisiana.

So while you're watching the game, here are a few names that might ring a bell.

Bengals with Louisiana Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase

A standout at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Ja'Marr Chase was born on the West Bank in Harvey.

He played for the LSU Tigers, becoming then LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite target on the field.

Still among Burrow's favorite targets on the field as Bengals, Chase holds the NFL record for most yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Brandon Wilson

Brandon Wilson played college football in Houston. He was a big part of the Cincinnati defense in the first half of the 2021 NFL season before tearing his ACL.

That landed him on the injured reserve list.

Thaddeus Moss

A Charlotte, North Carolina, man— Thaddeus Moss is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Thaddeus played tight end at LSU. He was one of Burrow's Tiger targets during the 2019 National Championship season.

Moss is on the injured reserve list.

Cameron Sample

A Georgia native, Cameron Sample played four seasons of Tulane football. Sample racked up 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bengals as an NFL rookie.

Tyler Shelvin

Lafayette native, Tyler Shelvin played for Northside and Notre Dame high school. After three seasons as an LSU Tiger, he was drafted in the 4th round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Trent Taylor

Spending most of the season on the Bengals practice squad, Trent Taylor was added to the active roster in the season's 15th week. His 2-point conversion in the AFC Championship game was instrumental in upsetting the Chiefs.

Tayor played wide receiver for Evangel Christian in Shreveport before setting the record for career receptions at Louisiana Tech.

Joe Burrow

Born in Iowa, the Bengals' starting quarterback got his Louisiana stripes by playing two seasons at LSU.

One of those seasons ended with a National Championship and a Heisman Trophy.

Rams with Louisiana hands

Odell Beckham Jr.

Known to many simply as OBJ, Odell Beckham Jr. was born in Baton Rouge and raised in New Orleans. He joined the Rams in November after being released from the Cleveland Browns.

OBJ also played for the LSU Tigers 2011-2013. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014.

Andrew Whitworth

Monroe, Louisiana born and raised, Andrew Whitworth spent 5 seasons at LSU, and he's played 16 NFL seasons as a left tackle.

Raymond Calais Jr.

Nicknamed "King Calais" during his time at Cecilia High School in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana— Rayomd Calais Jr. played running back and returner at ULL.

He was injured in the 2021 preseason and is currently on the injured reserve.