NFL Week 11 picks and predictions: Cowboys-Chiefs; Cardinals-Seahawks; Packers-Vikings

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 11.

LOS ANGELES — We're on to Week 11 in the NFL, which is headlined by some great matchups including Colts-Bills, Saints-Eagles, Packers-Vikings, Cardinals-Seahawks, Cowboys-Chiefs and Bengals-Raiders.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

Last week was another week of carnage in the NFL with a handful of underdogs winning their games outright including the Eagles, 49ers, Dolphins, Washington and the Vikings.

My picks suffered. Ross again found a way to come out with a positive week against the spread. It was collectively our worst week with straight up picks. But, we move forward!

Pick records last week:

Straight up: Ross 4-8, Cameron 5-7

Against the spread: Ross 7-6, Cameron 4-9

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 91-56, Cameron 87-59

Against the spread: Ross 82-65 (56%), Cameron 76-71 (52%)

NFL Week 11 Score Predictions

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: NE -7, O/U 47

So the Falcons got embarrassed by the Cowboys last week and the Patriots dominated the Browns to win their fourth-straight game. A week before that, the Falcons defeated the Saints and were on their own roll. It seems every week in the NFL, teams flip from week to week. But, that hasn't been true in recent weeks for the Patriots.

Ross Jackson: Patriots 27, Falcons 19

Cameron LaFontaine: Falcons 23, Patriots 21

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CLE -11, O/U 43.5

The Detroit Lions managed to tie the Steelers last weekend in an ugly, ugly game. They may be without Jared Goff on Sunday due to injury, but that might be good for them? The Browns are dealing with their own issues with another injury to Baker Mayfield, but this should be a big bounce back spot for them after they were crushed by New England.

Ross Jackson: Browns 24, Lions 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Browns 27, Lions 10

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: SF -6, O/U 45.5

The 49ers embarrassed the Rams on Monday night and they're hoping it's the start of turning around their season. The Jaguars played the Colts tough last Sunday but couldn't come out on top. Now they're back home hoping to take advantage of a long trip for the Niners.

Ross Jackson: 49ers 20, Jaguars 13

Cameron LaFontaine: 49ers 21, Jaguars 18

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: BUF -7, O/U 49.5

The Colts got back to 5-5 with a win over the Jags on Sunday and the Bills got back on track with an easy win over the Jets. This should be a good matchup Sunday, although oddsmakers are giving the Bills and entire TD.

Ross Jackson: Bills 26, Colts 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Bills 31, Colts 28

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: MIA -3, O/U 46

The Dolphins knocked off the Ravens last week for their second-straight win while the Jets were beaten down by the Bills. Now, the Jets turn to Joe Flacco Sunday as they hope for a bounce back win.

Ross Jackson: Dolphins 17, Jets 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CAR -3.5, O/U 43.5

Cam Newton is back and so are the Carolina Panthers apparently. Meanwhile, the Washington Football team had a potentially momentum-changing win over the Bucs last week. So who keeps it going this week?

Ross Jackson: Panthers 24, WFT 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Panthers 27, WFT 21

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: BAL -4.5, O/U 44.5

The Ravens got spanked by the Dolphins and are on a long week heading to Chicago, which is coming off a bye. Reports indicate Lamar Jackson's status is unclear as he has now missed multiple practices with an illness. So, we don't really know what to make of this line at the moment.

Ross Jackson: Ravens 21, Bears 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Ravens 27, Bears 13

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: PHI -1.5, O/U 43.5

The Eagles looked really good last week as they dominated the Denver Broncos in Denver. Now, they're back home facing a hurt New Orleans Saints team trying to make it two-straight.

Ross Jackson: Saints 24, Eagles 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Eagles 27, Saints 24

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: TEN -10, O/U 44.5

We'll have to see if anything has changed for Houston after they bye week, but they sure did look rough going into it. Meanwhile, the Titans just keep winning. They should get another here.

Ross Jackson: Titans 27, Texans 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 34, Texans 10

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: GB -1, O/U 47.5

The Packers defense is good? They held the Chiefs to 13 points two weeks ago and shutout the Seahawks on Sunday. Now they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who just beat the Chargers in L.A. This should be a fun one.

Ross Jackson: Packers 21, Vikings 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 24, Vikings 21

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: GB -1, O/U 47.5

The Bengals are coming off a bye while the Raiders are coming off an embarrassing beatdown loss to the Chiefs at home in primetime last week. This should be a good matchup, but the Bengals have rest on their side.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 23, Raiders 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Bengals 31, Raiders 26

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: PK, O/U 48.5

Could Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins really miss another week? I'd be surprised if they did, especially after the Cardinals were defeated big by the Panthers on Sunday. Seattle gets back home after a shutout loss. Maybe Russell Wilson will find his groove coming off that finger injury.

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 21, Seahawks 18

Cameron LaFontaine: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: KC -2.5, O/U 55.5

Both of these teams looked incredible on Sunday in their wins where their offenses put up over 40 points. What to make of this one? Dallas had a big bounce back and the Chiefs may have resurrected their old selves. This should be a classic shootout.

Ross Jackson: Cowboys 31, Chiefs 30

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 30, Cowboys 27

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: LAC -5.5, O/U 47

The Chargers had a disappointing loss against the Vikings at home on Sunday while the Steelers, led by backup QB Mason Rudolph, had a disappointing tie against the Lions. Both teams are looking to bounce back. We don'[t know yet if Ben Roethlisberger will be back for Sunday night.

Ross Jackson: Chargers 26, Steelers 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 23, Steelers 16

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: TB -11.5, O/U 49.5

The Bucs are coming off a stunning loss to the Washington Football Team and are still dealing with a lot of injuries in their secondary. And now they're dealing with more distractions over Antonio Brown's COVID-19 vaccination card. The Giants are coming off a bye and may be getting Saquon Barkley back. Could the Giants make it two-straight upsets for the reigning champs?