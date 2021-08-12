Saints: Callaway, Harris leading the way at receiver

Last season Callaway played in 11 games and started 3.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will play their first preseason game Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens and they'll be without receivers, Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith.

With Thomas' return to the field up in the air, the team focused on the talent they already have with the eleven wide receivers already in camp

So far, Marquez Callaway has been the number one wideout for the offense. Last season Callaway played in 11 games and started 3. He finished the season with 21 receptions and 213 receiving yards.

The best game of his career was last season in week 7 against the Carolina Panthers with Mike Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders out against the Carolina Panthers, he led the Saints with 8 catches for 75 yards in a win.

Third-year receiver Deonte Harris has also stepped in as the team's downfield threat, using his quickness and speed. Last season Harris played in 9 games and started 2. He finished the season with 20 receptions for 186 yards and 1 touchdown.

Sean Payton said he likes the group and depth the team has at wide receiver even though they are inexperienced. He's looking to expand both Callaway and Harris' roles this season.

The team also signed veteran receiver Chris Hogan who last played in the NFL in 2020. He has 216 catches for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

They all have big shoes to fill replacing Michael Thomas's 510 career catches.



