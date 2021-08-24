x
Saints

Jameis Winston should win New Orleans Saints QB battle with huge performance

Jameis Winston put on a show with the help of second-year receiver Marquez Callaway to the tune of two touchdown connections.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Saints won 23-21. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints quarterback battle has been raging all offseason and it finally looks like there might be a winner. 

Though head coach Sean Payton was reluctant to name a starter in the Big Easy following the Saints' 23-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was one performance that could not be denied on Monday night. Jameis Winston put on a show with the help of second-year receiver Marquez Callaway to the tune of two touchdown connections. Winston was efficient throwing 9/10 for 123 yards as well. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill looked to struggle until showing a little bit more comfort in a late hurry-up game situation.

Taysom Hill added a touchdown of his own, but it might have been too little too late. While the quarterbacks battled it out, a key piece of the Saints offense was hurt and could miss time. Saints tight end Adam Trautman was carted off the field with an apparent foot or ankle injury. X-rays came back negative, but a Tuesday MRI will reveal more information.

Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson also breaks down what performances stood out on Monday night for better or for worse.

