Jameis Winston should win New Orleans Saints QB battle with huge performance

Though head coach Sean Payton was reluctant to name a starter in the Big Easy following the Saints' 23-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was one performance that could not be denied on Monday night. Jameis Winston put on a show with the help of second-year receiver Marquez Callaway to the tune of two touchdown connections. Winston was efficient throwing 9/10 for 123 yards as well. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill looked to struggle until showing a little bit more comfort in a late hurry-up game situation.



Taysom Hill added a touchdown of his own, but it might have been too little too late. While the quarterbacks battled it out, a key piece of the Saints offense was hurt and could miss time. Saints tight end Adam Trautman was carted off the field with an apparent foot or ankle injury. X-rays came back negative, but a Tuesday MRI will reveal more information.



Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson also breaks down what performances stood out on Monday night for better or for worse.