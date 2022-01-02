Jordan, Saints' defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers

The victory assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff spot.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara turned a short pass into New Orleans’ first touchdown in more than 11 quarters, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints beat the reeling Carolina Panthers 18-10.

The victory assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff spot.

Taysom Hill passed for 222 yards and led the Saints in rushing with 45 yards. New Orleans’ defense did the rest, sacking Sam Darnold seven times.