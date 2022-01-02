x
Jordan, Saints' defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers

The victory assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff spot.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold as Darnold walks to the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Saints won 18-10. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara turned a short pass into New Orleans’ first touchdown in more than 11 quarters, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints beat the reeling Carolina Panthers 18-10.

Taysom Hill passed for 222 yards and led the Saints in rushing with 45 yards. New Orleans’ defense did the rest, sacking Sam Darnold seven times. 

Cameron Jordan had 3 1/2 sacks. C.J. Gardner Johnson's interception in the final minute doomed the Panthers to a sixth straight loss.

