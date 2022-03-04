Locked On Saints: Combine has plenty of options at WR, not so much at QB

Thanks to the loaded draft and free agent classes for WR, teams may not jump as early, leaving the Saints comfortable at 18.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints should be very active in the wide receiver market this offseason and with the ample talent in free agency and the NFL draft, nothing should stand in their way of some substantial upgrades.

In addition to returning Michael Thomas, the Saints could add rookies like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Christian Watson, Jameson Williams and others. Thanks to the loaded draft and free agent classes, teams may not jump as early, leaving the Saints comfortable at 18.

Meanwhile, the quarterback market is headed in the opposite direction than many expected. Going from what was supposed to be one of the most active veteran QB markets in NFL history, to a lot of teams committing to their guys while at the Combine. What this means for the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston, and the rookie class bolstering names like Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.

Offensive linemen to watch for as the Saints may need to replace Terron Armstead this offseason. Charles Cross and Evan Neal will give viewers a barometer off of which to watch realistic options like Max Mitchell and Trevor Penning. if the Saints look to upgrade on the interior depth, names like Zion Johnson's must be on the mind as well.