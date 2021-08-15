Locked On Saints: Preseason game 1 recap

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints drop their first preseason game to the Baltimore Ravens 17-14 on the back of six turnovers. While the score doesn't mean much, the play of some of the young stars absolutely does.

On today's Locked On Saints, host Ross Jackson breaks down the top performances from Saturday's action as well as the biggest storylines such as the ongoing quarterback battle.



Still not much separation between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, though one led more successful drives. Ian Book struggles and the running back room is in for a busy Sunday night workout after committing three fumbles.



On the offensive side, WR Marques Callaway, RB Tony Jones Jr., TE Juwan Johnson, and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz all stood out with successful days.



But it was perhaps Zack Baun who surprised the most with a remarkable first outing after finally having an offseason to work on his transition to off-ball linebacker. Along with Baun, the rest of the linebacker depth performed extremely well, David Onyemata put on a show, and rookie CB Paulson Adebo made an impact across several areas of the game.