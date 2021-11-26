Locked on Saints: Time for Taysom Hill to start

Trevor Siemian is now 0-4 as the Saints starter

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill needs to be the starting quarterback moving forward. Trevor Siemian is now 0-4 as the Saints starter. With the season threatening to go out with a whimper, the Saints should be starting Taysom Hill at quarterback.

Siemian has been one of the NFL's most inefficient passers throughout his four starts. The Saints should see what they can build around Taysom, and there's no reason to not try something new at this point.

Barring further injury, this team should be Taysom Hill's moving forward. Why hasn't Hill been starting these last two games as opposed to being the emergency QB? And how much does Taysom truly impact Sean Payton and the Saints' opportunity to get back to their winning ways?

New Orleans is dealing with a ton of injuries, but with Siemian unable to elevate the offense, Taysom's element of the run game paired with a hopefully healthy Alvin Kamara and/or Mark Ingram in the near future provides the team with something to lean on.

With Deonte Harris' 3-game suspension impending, what's the realistic expectation for the Saints in their final six games? A key element around the quarterback position seems to make three of the six games look winnable.

Follow Locked On Podcast Network on Twitter: @LockedOnNetwork

Follow Ross on Twitter: @RossJacksonNOLA